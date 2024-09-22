Hsiao Yun-chen wins silver at 2024 Asian Karate Championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Taiwan's Hsiao Yun-chen (蕭芸禎) takes home a silver medal after being defeated by Uzbekistan's Gulshan Alimardanova 0-8 in the women's 50 kilogram individual kumite final at the 2024 Asian Karate Championships held in Hangzhou, China.

Hsiao's coach, Hsu Wei-chun (徐瑋駿), told CNA that despite not winning the final, this competition -- Hsiao's first formal championship -- represents "excellent experience" for the young competitor.

"Her knowledge and understanding of the sport are outstanding, and the control she has over her movements is better than other competitors of her age," Hsu said.

"We are very optimistic about her future," Hsiao's coach added.

Hsiao Yun-chen's silver medal is recorded on the official website of World Karate Federation. Graphic taken from World Karate Federation website

Hsiao, 18, started practicing karate at Hwagang Junior High School in Taiwan's eastern Hualien County before continuing her training at Neihu Senior High School in Taipei.

In August, she was selected to train at the National Sports Training Center, a government-sponsored facility in the southern city of Kaohsiung, in preparation for the 2026 Asian Games.