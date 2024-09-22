Hsiao Yun-chen wins silver at 2024 Asian Karate Championships
Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Taiwan's Hsiao Yun-chen (蕭芸禎) takes home a silver medal after being defeated by Uzbekistan's Gulshan Alimardanova 0-8 in the women's 50 kilogram individual kumite final at the 2024 Asian Karate Championships held in Hangzhou, China.
Hsiao's coach, Hsu Wei-chun (徐瑋駿), told CNA that despite not winning the final, this competition -- Hsiao's first formal championship -- represents "excellent experience" for the young competitor.
"Her knowledge and understanding of the sport are outstanding, and the control she has over her movements is better than other competitors of her age," Hsu said.
"We are very optimistic about her future," Hsiao's coach added.
Hsiao, 18, started practicing karate at Hwagang Junior High School in Taiwan's eastern Hualien County before continuing her training at Neihu Senior High School in Taipei.
In August, she was selected to train at the National Sports Training Center, a government-sponsored facility in the southern city of Kaohsiung, in preparation for the 2026 Asian Games.
- Politics
Army to receive training for M1A2T tanks in early 2025: Source09/22/2024 07:13 PM
- Sports
Shih Cheng-chung, women's team win Asian Karate Championships bronzes09/22/2024 06:59 PM
- Society
Taiwan Railway to launch new sightseeing trains in November09/22/2024 06:10 PM
- Cross-Strait
Kinmen welcomes 1st post-COVID-19 Chinese tour group09/22/2024 06:01 PM
- Society
Coast guard rescues 4 after boat runs aground in Penghu County09/22/2024 04:33 PM