Taiwanese win 3rd place in Kaohsiung international dance championship

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) A Taiwanese breaking dancing team led by Olympian Sun Chen (孫振) won third place in the 4-on-4 Crew Battle at the 2024 Kaohsiung Respect Culture Breaking International Championships on Sunday.

Sun's team was an all-Taiwanese crew named "City4" that also included Nana, Wild Jun and Shao.

Sun said he was pleased to compete against so many great dancers in his home country.

"The atmosphere of Taiwan's breakdancing scene is getting better with bigger and bigger audiences coming to see us," he said.

The winners of the 4-on-4 Crew Battle was the high-profile Red Bull BC One All Stars, which consisted of Canadian Olympic gold medalist Phil Wizard, Korean Olympian Hong 10, Dutch Olympian Menno, and Issin from Japan.

The championships were held at the Kaohsiung Music Center on Sep. 14-15, with dancers from 22 countries participating.

Wizard said that he was glad to be invited for the competition in Kaohsiung, adding that he could "feel the heat" of the competition in such a high-quality venue.

Sho from Japan took first place for the Bboy solo battle, while Nika from Russia won the Bgirl solo battle.