22,606 swimmers participate in annual Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival

Taipei, Sept. 15 (CNA) More than 22,000 swimmers took part in this year's mass swimming activity at Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County, central Taiwan, on Sunday.

Participants of the Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival entered the water early in the morning to swim the roughly 3 kilometer distance from one pier of the large, picturesque lake to another.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) also donned a cap and goggles to join the other swimmers in crossing the lake.

"This is Nantou's most famous activity," Ma said at the opening ceremony of the event which he also described as "most Taiwanese" and "most iconic."

Ma, a physical exercise enthusiast who has run marathons, said he first participated in the annual swimming event in 2002 when he was 52 years old.

Ma, now 74, also said it was a "pity" that the Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival only happens once a year and suggested that it could be held a second time annually in June or July.

Nantou County Magistrate Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) told reporters that this year's event was the 42nd time it had been held.

She said that 22,606 participants from 38 countries, including 179 people with disabilities, would enter the water together in this year's event.

Addressing media reports that this would be the last time the former president participated as a swimmer, Hsu said that Ma would be invited to attend as a "distinguished guest" or take on another special role.

The county magistrate said she would also invite President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to take part.

Starting from Chaowu Pier on the northern part of the lake, the swimmers traversed the calm waters under bright sunshine to Ita Thao Pier around 3,000 meters to the south.

Sun Moon Lake is a "beautiful alpine lake" located in Yuchi Township in central Taiwan's Nantou County, according to the scenic area's official website.