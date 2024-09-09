BASKETBALL/PLG Star Chou Yi-hsiang leaves Pilots following drunk driving incident
Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) Taoyuan Pauian Pilots star player Chou Yi-hsiang (周儀翔) has parted ways with the franchise after his refusal to take a DUI breath test in August was made public on Monday evening.
According to a statement issued by the Pilots, the small forward requested to leave the franchise because "he felt he had let the public down."
The team approved the request, effective immediately from Monday.
"Chou Yi-hsiang's drunk driving and refusal to take the breath test have seriously violated the franchise's management principles and his contract. The franchise strongly condemns his actions," the statement read.
The Pilots promised to strengthen their management policies and prevent similar incidents from happening again.
Chou was found to be under the influence in the early hours of Aug. 26 by police from the Dunhua South Road Police Station. He had been stopped for using his smartphone while driving, the Daan Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department said in a press statement issued on Monday.
Police asked him to take a DUI breath test after detecting the smell of alcohol coming from his car, but Chou refused, despite being warned that refusal would result in a fine of NT$180,000 (US$5,600).
Also in the car was Chou's friend, Lu Cheng-ju (呂政儒), who played for the PLG's Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers for the last three seasons before joining the New Taipei Kings in the newly established Taiwan Professional Basketball League (TPBL) in mid-July.
The two were stopped by police in Xinyi District after driving for nearly two kilometers on their way home, police said.
In addition to the fine, Chou's driver's license was revoked on the spot, and he will be required to attend road safety lectures. No punishment will be applied to Lu, who was seated in the front passenger seat.
Meanwhile, the PLG said it respected the Pilots' decision and that the league will soon convene its disciplinary committee to discuss the follow-ups.
Also on Monday, Lu apologized for letting his fans down and failing to stop Chou, saying his inaction contradicted his social responsibility as a professional athlete.
"I will hold myself to a higher standard and humbly accept whatever punishment the league and the franchise impose on me," Lu said.
As of press time, neither the TPBL nor the Kings have responded to the news.
Now 33, Chou had struggled in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for five years before joining the Steelers in February 2022 and being traded to the Pilots in the summer of 2023.
Formerly known as the Taiwanese LeBron James for his explosiveness and penetrating ability, which are rarely seen in the country, Chou has been trying to regain his form, especially after undergoing surgery on his right knee meniscus in February 2023.
He averaged 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and three assists over 27 games.
The PLG has shrunk from six teams to four following the creation of the TPBL, and the loss of Chou in the new season could be another blow to the league.
