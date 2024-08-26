To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) Taiwan fell just short in Sunday's championship game of the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, losing 2-1 to Florida.

Despite the defeat, it was still the best finish for Taiwan at the LLBWS since Taoyuan's Guishan Little League, the country's representative again this year, lost the 2009 championship game 6-3 to California.

Entering Howard J. Lamade Stadium on Sunday on a five-game winning streak in Williamsport, Guishan took an early lead in the opening frame on an RBI single by Hu Yen-chun (胡諺鈞).

However, Guishan failed to extend the margin as its players struggled at the plate, tallying only five hits throughout the entire game.

The Taiwan team's best opportunity came at the top of the fifth when they loaded the bases with one out, but the rally fell short as the players hit two shallow high fly balls to left and center outfield.

In contrast, Florida managed to overcome adversity with tenacity. Although they trailed for most of the game, they forced extra innings by tying the game in the bottom of the sixth and walking it off in the eighth.

The championship ended Florida's title drought at the tournament. Previously, representatives from the state had suffered the most losses without a win for a U.S. side in the championship game with eight.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's record in the championship became 17-4 after Sunday, as its decadelong title drought, which stretches back to 1996, continued.

The LLBWS consists of 20 teams from around the United States and the world, with half coming from regions outside the U.S.

Teams from Taiwan have won 17 titles at the tournament, second only to the U.S. with 30, while Japan has 11 for the third most.