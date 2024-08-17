To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan beats Australia with 11-0 shutout win in Little League World Series

New York, Aug. 16 (CNA) An elementary school baseball team from Taiwan on Friday defeated Australia 11-0 to grab their second win at the Little League World Series held in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Taiwanese team, consisting of players from Guishan Elementary School in Taoyuan, beat Australia's Hills Little League in a huge shutout game played at the Volunteer Stadium.

In the top of the first inning, the Guishan batters quickly opened the scoreboard with six runs as Australian starter Sayre Howick had a tough time controlling his pitches.

Taiwanese starting pitcher Lin Sheng-kai (林聖凱) later took to the mound and quickly ended the bottom of the inning by shutting down three Australian batters without giving away a single hit.

Neither team scored a run in the second inning.

In the third, the Guishan team scored two additional runs after Liao Hsuan-hao (廖宣澔) successfully hit a ball out to the left field to send two base runners home.

In the bottom of the inning, pitcher Chiu Wei-che (邱唯喆) replaced Lin on the mound and struck out three batters to help the team maintain a 8-0 lead.

Lin pitched a scoreless fourth inning and was replaced by relief pitcher Yu Teng-hao (游騰皓) in the fifth.

The Taiwanese players continued their strong play to add three more runs to seal the match 11-0 against the Australians.

They will next face a team from Cuba on Aug. 20 (Taiwan time).

Guishan Elementary School represents the Asia-Pacific region and will vie against nine other international teams for a spot in the final of the Little League World Series against the winner of the U.S. bracket on Aug. 25.