Hsu Wen-erh becomes 1st Taiwanese to swim solo across English Channel

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 20 (CNA) Taiwanese swimmer Hsu Wen-erh (許汶而) completed a solo swim across the English Channel in a little over 12 hours on Friday, becoming the first person from Taiwan to achieve this feat.

"Through this sport, I can help make Taiwan more visible to the world," Hsu told CNA, "especially ahead of the Paris Olympics."

Hsu swam across the Strait of Gibraltar in October 2023, and was originally planning to attempt an English Channel crossing in August 2025.

But "happiness came suddenly," according to Hsu, when a spot opened up this year.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. from the U.K. side on Friday, Hsu swam without a wetsuit and completed the 43.88 kilometer distance in 12 hours, 17 minutes, and 8 seconds.

Photo courtesy of Hsu Wen-erh

Reflecting on her more-than-12-hour journey, Hsu said the most painful and exhausting part was between the 9th and 10th hours because the sun was glaring directly in her eyes.

"Even with mirrored goggles, I mostly had to swim the last two hours with my eyes closed."

She added that despite being able to see the French coast, she had to swim sideways due to strong currents, making it frustrating to see the shore but not reach it as quickly as she would have liked.

In addition to strong currents and dazzling sunlight, she said the sea was full of basketball-sized jellyfish. "I had to keep lifting my head to avoid the jellyfish, probably the most I've ever encountered."

Hsu said she went to the United Kingdom in late May to train for a test that involved swimming for six hours in 16 degree Celsius water, making her eligible for a crossing according to Channel Swimming Association rules.

"During the first week of training, I was shivering almost every time, and my fingers changed color. But fortunately I quickly got used to it and passed the test smoothly."

After the 12-hour and 17-minute challenge, Hsu was too tired to sleep.

"This was my first time swimming for over 12 hours straight," she said. "My body was clearly exhausted, but I couldn't sleep all night because my head was full of excitement."

Despite completing the English Channel crossing, Hsu doesn't plan to take things easy just yet. She will continue training in the U.K. until the end of August, then head to the United States to attempt another challenging strait.

"I must be the craziest person," she said with a laugh.