Yu Chang named CPBL first pick by Fubon Guardians

Taipei, June 28 (CNA) Former Major Leaguer Yu Chang (張育成) is set to play in Taiwan's professional baseball league in the second half of the 2024 season after being named by Fubon Guardians as its overall first pick in the mid-season draft on Friday.

The player, from Taitung, is expected to sign a record deal in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) with monthly salary over NT$2 million (US$61,660), an amount that far exceeds the NT$1.2 million received by all-time home run leader Ngayaw‧Ake' (林智勝).

In a recorded video played at Din Yue Restaurant in Taichung, where the draft was held, Chang expressed his gratitude to the franchise for drafting him and giving him the opportunity to play at home.

"I also want to thank my fans for always rooting for me through the ups and downs, even when I'm injured. I'll keep grinding and look forward to winning each game with the team," he said.

Now 28, Chang started his pro career overseas after agreeing to join the Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians) for US$500,000 and made his debut in the MLB in late June 2019 as the 16th Taiwan-born player to play in the majors.

Better known for his glove than his bat, Chang played for four teams in the majors over five seasons mainly as a utility player; in the meantime, he knocked 121 hits -- including 20 homers -- over 235 games while batting .204.

He also represented Team Taiwan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic Pool A event and was named MVP in the pool as well as its all-star first baseman.

Chang signed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this year before announcing his intent to come home on June 17.

The Guardians' picking him means that Chang will get to play with his older brother Jhang Jin-de (張進德), who is a catcher for the team.

Meanwhile, former Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) player Wu Nien-tin (吳念庭) was named overall second pick by the TSG Hawks.

Wu has played in Japan since high school and joined the Saitama Seibu Lions in 2016 before deciding to return to Taiwan after the 2023 season.

In 382 games in the NPB majors, he batted .224 to collect 220 hits. Similar to Chang, Wu is also a utility player who can field multiple infield positions.

He threw the ceremonial pre-game first pitch for the Hawks' game at the Taipei Dome on June 23, a move widely seen as the franchise indicating its interest in Wu.

A total of 51 players were drafted on Friday, with the CTBC Brothers picking the most with 11.