Taiwan pair bags mixed doubles silver at Singapore Badminton Open

Taipei, June 2 (CNA) Taiwanese pair Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒) and Hu Ling-fang (胡綾芳) settled for silver in the mixed doubles at the Super 750 KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2024 on Sunday after losing the final to China's Zheng Siwei (鄭思維) and Huang Yaqiong (黃雅瓊) in two straight sets 11-21, 19-21.

Before Sunday's match, Yang and Hu, ranked 28th in the world, had come up against top seeds and world No.1 Zheng and Huang five times, losing every match.

In the final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the Chinese pair got off to a comfortable start, and were 15-2 up, before taking the set 21-11.

From the beginning of the second set, Yang and Hu fell behind 0-6 but rallied to tie the score at 12-12. However, the Chinese pair broke the tie and eventually won the set 21-19.

Yang and Hu's performance at the Singapore Open 2024 was their best in any competition above the Super 500 level since they first started playing together in 2019. They will next play at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2024 scheduled for June 4-9 in Jakarta, Indonesia.