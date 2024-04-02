Taiwan wins 17 golds at 2024 World Sport Stacking Championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 2 (CNA) Taiwan's competitors at the 2024 World Sport Stacking Championships in the United States secured 17 gold medals and broke three world records, according to the Taiwan Sport Stacking Association.

The association's chairwoman Amy Chu (朱雅芳) revealed through a press statement that Taiwan's delegation consisted of 10 stackers and coach Su Shih-ting (蘇詩婷), all of whom competed at the championships which was held from March 27-29 at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

In total, Taiwan's delegation won 17 gold, 15 silver and nine bronze medals, according to the statement.

Chen Po-yu (陳柏妤) from New Taipei Municipal Bei Da Senior High School had the highest gold medal haul among the Taiwan competitors, winning six golds, as well as one silver and four bronzes across various events.

The tournament also saw Chen take third place in the female division of the category with an All-Around time of 9.904 seconds.

Two other notable Taiwanese stackers at the championships were Lu You-chen (呂侑宸) from Taoyuan's Jinxing Elementary School and Tu Min-hao (杜旻澔) of the city's Qingpu Elementary School, according to Chu.

Other than winning five golds and a silver, Lu established a new world record for the male individuals 3-3-3 event for ages 9-10, with a time of 1.698 seconds.

Lu also set the unbroken world record for the male individuals 3-6-3 and Cycle events for ages 7-8 set at the 2023 edition of the World Sport Stacking Championships.

Meanwhile, Tu, the youngest of Taiwan's delegation to Orlando at only age 6, took home four golds and a silver.

Video source: WSSC Youtube

Participating in the male individuals 3-6-3 event for ages 8 and under division, Tu set a new world record for the age group with a time of 2.674 seconds.

Tu also rewrote his own world record when he finished his male individuals Cycle event for ages 8 and under with a time of 7.115 seconds.

The World Sport Stacking Championships attracted the participation of 252 stackers this year.

Of the 11 Taiwanese stackers, all won at least one category at the event, Chu said.