Taiwan Street Fight 6 player tops Capcom Cup X, wins US$1 million

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Taiwanese esports player Wang "Kagami" Yuan-hao received US$1 million in prize money by winning the Capcom Cup X championship in Los Angeles Sunday.

Kagami, also known as "UMA" for his game ID "UMA327," defeated Hong Kong player Chris Wong (黃育祥) in a 3-0 sweep in the finals of the five-day tournament to notch the best result by a Taiwanese player in its history.

"I'm very grateful to my family and the Taiwan [Street Fight] community for their support. I could not have won this championship without them," Kagami said in the postgame official interview.

Taiwanese esports player Wang "Kagami" Yuan-hao uses the character Juri against Hong Kong player Chris Wong's character Luke. Photo taken from Capcom Cup X championship website

Asked to comment on the doubts he overcame, he joked that "I knew I would take it when it was announced the prize money for the champion would be US$1 million."

This is the first time the winner of the Capcom Cup X, the culmination of the 2023 Capcom Pro Tour, took home US$1 million.

The tourney saw 48 players from around the world vie for the title, with Kagami the only representative from Taiwan.

He finished first in the three-day group stage with a 4-1 record and remained undefeated after entering the quarterfinals, including a 3-2 dogfight against Wong in the winners finals earlier Sunday.

Wong, who referred to himself in the postgame interview as a "salary man" rather than a full-time gamer, said he practiced four hours per day to stay focused and revealed that Kagami is one of his practice partners.

Kagami has been active in esports activities since 2017, and his previous best result was when he triumphed at the CPT 2023 World Warrior: Asia East Regional Final, where he dispatched Wong and received US$3,500 in prize money.

(By Chao Yen-hsiang) Enditem/AW