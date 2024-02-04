To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 4 (CNA) The Taiwanese tennis team's Davis Cup dream was ended when the country lost 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1) to France in a men's doubles match in Taipei on Sunday.

With Hsu Yu-hsiou (徐育修) and Wu Tung-lin (吳東霖) having already lost two singles matches on Saturday, the defeat meant the Taiwanese team lost the opportunity to play in the Davis Cup Finals.

In Sunday's match, Asian Games gold medalist Hsu and his partner Jason Jung (莊吉生) faced the higher ranking duo of Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Taiwanese tennis players Hsu Yu-hsiou (right) and Wu Tung-lin play during the doubles match of the Davis Cup Finals qualifiers against France in Taipei Sunday. CNA photo Feb. 4, 2024

French tennis players Nicolas Mahut (left) high fives with Edouard Roger-Vasselin after winning the doubles match against Taiwan in Taipei Sunday. CNA photo Feb. 4, 2024

Despite trailing by three games in the third set, the Taiwanese duo managed to force a deciding tiebreaker, but were unable to convert the opportunity into victory, losing the match 2-1.

In the fourth and final match of the qualifiers in Taipei, Taiwan's Tseng Chun-hsin (曾俊欣) met World No. 100 Quentin Halys.

Halys, 27, won the first set 6-3, but 22-year-old Tseng improved in the second set to reach a tiebreaker at 6-6, before losing 7-6 (3).

Despite the loss to France, this was still the furthest Taiwan has ever advanced in the "World Cup of Tennis."

The match concluded the Taipei stop of the four-day Davis Cup Finals qualifiers, where 24 countries compete for a spot in the next group stage in September before the final eight vie for the title in November, according to the organizers.

(By Li Chien-chung and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/AW

