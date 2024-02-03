Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

BADMINTON/Taiwan badminton ace Chou reaches Thailand Masters final

02/03/2024 10:09 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen during his match in Thailand. CNA photo Feb. 3, 2024
Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen during his match in Thailand. CNA photo Feb. 3, 2024

Bangkok, Feb. 3 (CNA) Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen (周天成) reached the men's single final at the Thailand Masters on Saturday after winning his semi-final in straight games.

With a head-to-head record of 2-0, Chou needed just 34 minutes to dispatch Mark Caljouw from the Netherlands 21-15, 21-12.

Chou fell behind 0-3 at the beginning of the first game, but re-focused and managed to fight his way back into the match by winning nine of the next 10 points to lead 9-4. Caljouw then took five straight points to tie the score at 9-9, but Chou eventually settled better, taking the game 21-15.

In the second game, the lead changed several times, but after a tie at 5-5, Chou surged ahead and stayed there, winning the second game 21-12.

Chou told CNA after the match that he thought he performed well, adding that he remained focused and played aggressively.

He faces Singaporean second-seed Loh Kean Yew in Sunday's final.

The two have a head-to-head record of 3-3.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese shuttler Su Li-yang (蘇力揚) lost to Loh in Saturday's semifinals 14-21, 14-21.

Su said he never imagined he would reach the semifinals, and will now focus on preparing for the German Open, which starts on Feb. 27.

A Super 300 event, the Thailand Masters is taking place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.

(By Lu Hsin-hui and Bernadette Hsiao)

Enditem/AW

More in BADMINTON
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it.Learn more
172.30.142.202