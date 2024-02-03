BADMINTON/Taiwan badminton ace Chou reaches Thailand Masters final
Bangkok, Feb. 3 (CNA) Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen (周天成) reached the men's single final at the Thailand Masters on Saturday after winning his semi-final in straight games.
With a head-to-head record of 2-0, Chou needed just 34 minutes to dispatch Mark Caljouw from the Netherlands 21-15, 21-12.
Chou fell behind 0-3 at the beginning of the first game, but re-focused and managed to fight his way back into the match by winning nine of the next 10 points to lead 9-4. Caljouw then took five straight points to tie the score at 9-9, but Chou eventually settled better, taking the game 21-15.
In the second game, the lead changed several times, but after a tie at 5-5, Chou surged ahead and stayed there, winning the second game 21-12.
Chou told CNA after the match that he thought he performed well, adding that he remained focused and played aggressively.
He faces Singaporean second-seed Loh Kean Yew in Sunday's final.
The two have a head-to-head record of 3-3.
Meanwhile, Taiwanese shuttler Su Li-yang (蘇力揚) lost to Loh in Saturday's semifinals 14-21, 14-21.
Su said he never imagined he would reach the semifinals, and will now focus on preparing for the German Open, which starts on Feb. 27.
A Super 300 event, the Thailand Masters is taking place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.
- Tai bags her first title this season at 2024 India Open FinalsTaiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) rallied from an early deficit to win the women's singles final at the 2024 India Open in New Delhi on Sunday.01/21/2024 08:38 PM
- Tai Tzu-ying falls just short of title at Malaysia OpenTaiwan's badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) came close to a second consecutive title Sunday after winning the BWF World Tour Finals in mid-December, but her comeback in the ...01/14/2024 08:13 PM
- Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying reaches Malaysia Open badminton finalTaiwan badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) continued her recent hot run, battling into the finals of the 2024 Malaysia Open women's singles tournament by defeating Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) ...01/13/2024 07:12 PM
- Sports
Wang Lu-hsiang steals show in Steelers' first win over Braves this season02/03/2024 10:21 PM
- Sports
Taiwan badminton ace Chou reaches Thailand Masters final02/03/2024 10:09 PM
- Sports
Taiwan trails France in first day of Davis Cup Finals qualifier02/03/2024 10:01 PM
- Business
Uni-President acquires Yahoo Taiwan's bonds, eyes cooperation in e-commerce02/03/2024 09:36 PM
- Culture
Taiwan Lantern Festival partially opens in Tainan02/03/2024 09:22 PM