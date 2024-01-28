Hsieh Su-wei wins Australian Open women's doubles title

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) garnered her seventh Grand Slam title in women's doubles Sunday, teaming up with Elise Mertens of Belgium to capture the Australian Open title.

Hsieh and Mertens, the second seeds in this year's tournament, dispatched 11th seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-1, 7-5 in 1 hour and 33 minutes.

The victory capped a successful fortnight for Hsieh, who also won the Australian Open mixed doubles title on Friday with Jan Zielinski of Poland after overcoming a match point against them.

It was the first Australian Open women's doubles title for the 38-year-old Hsieh, who has also captured women's doubles trophies at Wimbledon four times and the French Open twice.

She also became the second-oldest woman to win a Grand Slam women's doubles title, according to the Women's Tennis Association website. American Lisa Raymond was eight days older than Hsieh when she won the 2011 US Open.