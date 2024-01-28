Hsieh Su-wei wins Australian Open women's doubles title
Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) garnered her seventh Grand Slam title in women's doubles Sunday, teaming up with Elise Mertens of Belgium to capture the Australian Open title.
Hsieh and Mertens, the second seeds in this year's tournament, dispatched 11th seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-1, 7-5 in 1 hour and 33 minutes.
The victory capped a successful fortnight for Hsieh, who also won the Australian Open mixed doubles title on Friday with Jan Zielinski of Poland after overcoming a match point against them.
It was the first Australian Open women's doubles title for the 38-year-old Hsieh, who has also captured women's doubles trophies at Wimbledon four times and the French Open twice.
She also became the second-oldest woman to win a Grand Slam women's doubles title, according to the Women's Tennis Association website. American Lisa Raymond was eight days older than Hsieh when she won the 2011 US Open.
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan thanks U.S. for supporting cross-strait peace at Sullivan-Wang meet01/28/2024 04:37 PM
- Society
Ministry warns of poor air quality due to pollutants from China01/28/2024 04:01 PM
- Sports
Hsieh Su-wei wins Australian Open women's doubles title01/28/2024 03:38 PM
- Society
Warmer, sunnier weather forecast for Taiwan next week01/28/2024 11:27 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news01/28/2024 10:35 AM