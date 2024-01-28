Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Hsieh Su-wei wins Australian Open women's doubles title

01/28/2024 03:38 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) garnered her seventh Grand Slam title in women's doubles Sunday, teaming up with Elise Mertens of Belgium to capture the Australian Open title.

Hsieh and Mertens, the second seeds in this year's tournament, dispatched 11th seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-1, 7-5 in 1 hour and 33 minutes.

The victory capped a successful fortnight for Hsieh, who also won the Australian Open mixed doubles title on Friday with Jan Zielinski of Poland after overcoming a match point against them.

It was the first Australian Open women's doubles title for the 38-year-old Hsieh, who has also captured women's doubles trophies at Wimbledon four times and the French Open twice.

She also became the second-oldest woman to win a Grand Slam women's doubles title, according to the Women's Tennis Association website. American Lisa Raymond was eight days older than Hsieh when she won the 2011 US Open.

(By Huang Chiao-wen and James Lo)

Enditem/ls

Related News
Hsieh Su-wei wins Australian Open mixed doubles title
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.21