Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) The New Taipei Kings in Taiwan's P.LEAGUE+ (PLG) sustained their first loss in the East Asia Super League 2023-24 season following a 90-67 drubbing at the hands of the Ryukyu Golden Kings in Japan on Wednesday.

The loss to the defending B.LEAGUE champions means New Taipei failed to seal the title of top seed in Group B in advance. To claim the top spot, the team now faces a crucial matchup against the Seoul SK Knights in South Korea's capital on Jan. 31.

The game, held at the Okinawa Arena Wednesday, was a sequel to the match between the two teams on Jan. 10, when the Kings defeated the Golden Kings 67-63 following a clutch three-pointer in the last minute by Jeremy Lin (林書豪).

It was a different story on Wednesday, however.

Although the Taiwan team took a five-point lead in the first half on the back of Hayden Blankley, the home team pulled out a 55-27 run in the last two quarters, finishing the group round with a 3-3 record.

Ryukyu had four players who scored double figures, led by Allen Durham's game-high 21 points, while Blankley and Joseph Lin (林書緯) were the only two Kings who contributed at least 10 points.

Jeremy Lin hurt his ankle in the second quarter after colliding with the Golden Kings' Vic Law, and did not return to the court until the second half, but was benched early in the fourth quarter due to the broad margin.

He recorded only eight points in 19:36 on the floor, the fewest this season, while turning over the ball seven times, his season high.

The game marked New Taipei's lowest score at the EASL, both with Ryukyu, and the 90 points yielded was the second most given up by the franchise this season.

If the Kings lose to the Knights (now 2-2), the runners-up of the 2023 EASL Champions Week, the Knights may be able to finish top of Group B depending on the result of its home game with the Meralco Bolts on Feb. 7.

Meanwhile, the PLG three-time champions Taipei Fubon Braves, now 1-4, were eliminated from the EASL Final Four after the Anyang Jung Kwan Red Boosters defeated the TNT Tropang Giga 88-76 at PhilSports Arena Wednesday.

The Red Boosters improved their record to 3-2 with this victory, joining the China Jets in the 6-0 B.LEAGUE to advance to the EASL semifinals in March. The Giga capped off its 2023-24 EASL season with a 1-5 record.