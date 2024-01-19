Taiwan bags first two golds at World Deaf Youth Games

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) Taiwan won its first two gold medals at the World Deaf Youth Games in Sao Paulo, Brazil on the games' second day of competition Thursday.

The two gold medals came in badminton, with Hsiao An-yu (蕭安宇) winning the women's singles and then capturing the mixed doubles with her partner Lin Chia-hsun (林家勳).

Seen as a potential medalist prior to the games, Hsiao served as the flag bearer for the Taiwanese team.

In the women's singles, she withstood pressure and beat a Brazilian opponent in front of her mother and aunt, who flew halfway across the globe to cheer Hsiao on.

Her mixed doubles partner, Lin, won the silver medal in the men's singles.

Their coach, Tseng Yu-ling (曾育玲), told CNA that Hsiao did well, and that she had been "expected to take the gold medal."

Tseng also thought that Lin had the potential to notch the top prize, even if it did not happen.

"He faced the same opponent [he faced in the finals] during yesterday's qualifying round and also lost in three sets. So I spoke with him last night and adjusted his tactics," Tseng said.

Unfortunately, Lin was not at his best Thursday "because he wanted to win gold too much," Tseng said. "But I still encouraged him and told him he played a lot better than yesterday and that he got stronger mentally and had better racket control."

Also on Thursday, runner Chen Yun-hsuan (陳昀暄) took a silver medal in the women's 200 meters, swimmer Liu Tsung-han (劉宗翰) won silver in the men's 50m breaststroke, and swimmer Li Yi-ling (李翊菱) took bronze for the women's 50m butterfly.

The competition in Brazil is the first-ever World Deaf Youth Games and features athletes from 15 countries. Taiwan has sent 16 athletes to compete in athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball and swimming.

The games will run from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19.

Taiwan started off the first day with runner Wei Yu-tze (危宇澤) winning a silver in the men's 100m, Chen taking a bronze in the women's 100m, and Li securing a bronze in the women's 200m individual medley.

Taiwan has collected two golds, four silvers and three bronzes at the games so far.