Typhoon Ragasa to disrupt int'l, domestic flights for two days

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Due to the effects of Typhoon Ragasa, domestic and international flight operators on Monday announced schedule alternations that are set to take effect from Tuesday to Wednesday.

On domestic flights, Mandarin Airlines announced it will suspend all flights from Taiwan proper to Kinmen, Matsu and Taitung on Tuesday morning, before gradually returning to regular operations after 12 p.m.

Mandarin Airlines added that all flights from Taiwan proper to Penghu and Hualien will operate as usual.

Meanwhile, UNI Airways announced that all services between Chiayi and Kinmen as well as flights from Taipei's Songshan Airport to Hualien have been canceled.

The airline said all flights to Penghu will operate as scheduled on Tuesday, while its other domestic routes could begin returning to normal after noon, depending on the weather.

UNI Airways added that to help travelers stuck in airports on Taiwan's outlying islands, it will add an extra round trip between Kaohsiung and Kinmen Tuesday evening.

On international flights, Tigerair Taiwan, China Airlines, Starlux Airlines and EVA Airways all announced changes to their itineraries.

Tigerair

Tigerair cancelled its IT603 flight from Seoul to Taoyuan on Tuesday.

It also cancelled a number of other flights scheduled for Tuesday: IT234/235 flights between Taoyuan and Hokkaido (Sapporo), IT210/211 flights between Taoyuan and Osaka, IT200/201 flights between Taoyuan and Tokyo (Narita), IT230/231 flights between Taoyuan and Okinawa, and IT240/241 flights between Taoyuan and Fukuoka are cancelled.

Other cancellations to Japan include IT246/247 flights between Taoyuan and Saga, IT216/217 flights between Taoyuan and Tokyo (Haneda), IT206/207 flights between Taoyuan and Nagoya, IT238/239 flights between Taoyuan and Hokkaido (Asahikawa), and IT752/753 flights between Taoyuan and Fukushima.

Tigerair's IT654/655 flights between Taoyuan and Jeju Island in South Korea is also canceled.

Additionally, Tigerair announced that IT254/255 flights between Taoyuan and Sendai, IT214/215 flights between Taoyuan and Okayama as well as IT720/721 flights from Taoyuan and Fukuoka, which all operate on Tuesday, will be delayed, with no rescheduled time given at press time.

Currently, Tigerair has only announced that IT321/322 flights between Kaohsiung and Macau on Wednesday are canceled.

EVA Air & China Airlines

EVA Air cancelled all of its flights between Taiwan and Hong Kong and also Taiwan and Macau on Tuesday.

EVA Air also noted that its Tuesday B7187/7188 flights between Taoyuan and Shenzhen, BR225/226 between Taoyuan and Singapore, BR211/212 between Taoyuan and Bangkok, BR006/005 between Taoyuan and Los Angeles, and BR008/007 between Taoyuan and San Francisco have all been canceled.

EVA Air said it has also tentatively cancelled all flights between Taoyuan and Hong Kong and also Taoyuan and Macau on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China Airlines announced that all its flights between 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to and from Taoyuan will be delayed, and could also be canceled depending on the weather.

Wednesday will see all of China Airlines' flights between Taoyuan and Hong Kong as well as between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong canceled.

For the latest flight information updates, China Airlines encourages travelers to double check its website and mobile application.

Starlux

Starlux said that for Tuesday, the airline has decided to cancel all of its JX201/202 and JX205/206 flights between Taoyuan and Macau, JX233/234 and JX235/236 flights between Taoyuan and Hong Kong, as well as JX713/714 flights between Taoyuan and Ho Chi Minh.

In addition, JX715/716 flights between Taoyuan and Hanoi, JX745/746 flights between Taoyuan and Bangkok, JX761/762 flights between Taoyuan and Jakarta, JX783/784 flights between Taoyuan and Cebu, JX789/790 and flights between Taoyuan and Clark (the Philippines) are also cancelled.

JX802/803 flights between Taoyuan and Tokyo, JX822/823 flights between Taoyuan and Osaka, JX834/835 flights between Taoyuan and Kobe, JX840/841 flights between Taoyuan and Fukuoka, JX862/863 flights between Taoyuan and Sendai, as well as JX870/871 flights between Taoyuan and Okinawa have also been cancelled

However, Starlux added that its Tuesday JX741 flight from Taoyuan to Bangkok will depart ahead of schedule at 8 a.m. and its JX751 flight from Taoyuan to Chiang Mai will be delayed until 4:20 p.m., while JX752 returning from Chiang Mai to Taoyuan will be delayed until 8:20 p.m.

In addition, the airline's JX850 from Taoyuan to Sapporo will take off earlier at 8 a.m.

For Wednesday, Starlux said it canceled its JX233/234 flights between Taoyuan and Hong Kong, JX201/202 and JX205/206 flights from Taoyuan and Macau as well as JX331/332 flights between Taichung and Macau.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information via the airlines' official websites, mobile apps or SMS alert services.