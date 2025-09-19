MOL revises rules to require commuting assistance during natural disasters

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The Ministry of Labor (MOL) has revised its work attendance rules to clarify employer responsibilities, requiring companies to provide commuting assistance to employees asked to work during natural disasters, including covering taxi fares if necessary.

The amendments to the Guideline for Business Entities to Handle Employee Turnout and Salary during Natural Disasters were announced Friday by the MOL.

Normally, during natural disasters such as typhoons, employers should not require employees to work unless necessary, Huang Chi-ya (黃琦雅), head of the MOL's Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment, said.

If both parties agree that attendance is required, the employer must assist with commuting, Huang added.

She also noted that in the past, workers injured while commuting during typhoons have led to labor disputes over occupational injury compensation and liability. Court rulings have confirmed that injuries sustained during commutes in natural disasters are considered work-related accidents.

Huang Chi-ya, head of the MOL's Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment. CNA photo Sept. 19, 2025

An existing provision under the guideline was amended to specifically include the term "commuting assistance."

When employees are asked to come in for work but need to take a taxi for their own safety, the full transportation cost "should be covered by the employer, not the employee," Huang explained.

Citing an example, she said that even if an employee normally receives a NT$200 (US$6.7) transportation allowance, any additional cost -- such as paying NT$400 for a safer taxi ride during a typhoon -- should be borne by the employer.

Other changes to the guideline include requiring employers to clearly inform employees, through labor contracts, collective agreements, or workplace rules, of the commuting assistance they provide, the department chief said.