Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislature passes bill extending potential lifespan of nuclear plants by 20 years

@China Times: U.S.-China trade truce good for 'unification': Trump

@Liberty Times: State Dept. says U.S. opposes unilateral changes to status quo in Taiwan Strait after Trump mentions 'unification'

@Economic Daily News: TSMC to pay out NT$5 quarterly dividend

@Commercial Times: Lai calls for cross-strait dialogue, exchanges in Nikkei interview

@Taipei Times: Region needs Japan's leadership: Lai

