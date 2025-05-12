Taiwan asks foreigners to take road safety survey

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Taiwan's top government watchdog is inviting foreigners living in the country to complete a questionnaire about how well they believe the public sector is working to improve road safety.

The survey is available in English, Chinese, Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese and Thai, and can be filled out anonymously, Control Yuan member Yeh Ta-hua (葉大華) said in an English-language press release on Monday.

Casualties and deaths involving foreign nationals -- mainly Indonesians and Vietnamese -- have nearly doubled over the past five years, the statement said, citing data from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

According to the data, the total number of traffic casualties and deaths in Taiwan rose from 362,393 in 2020 to 393,882 in 2024. Incidents involving foreign nationals increased from 7,365 to 13,004.

"To gain a deeper understanding of the transportation challenges faced by foreigners in Taiwan, Control Yuan Member Yeh Ta-hua has launched a multilingual questionnaire inviting foreign residents to share their experiences and suggestions," the statement said.

The questionnaire asks whether respondents understand English instructions in the cities or counties where they live, and whether they think such translations are necessary.

One question asks respondents to rate drivers' awareness of pedestrians on a scale of one to five.

The survey also seeks their views on local public transportation and how much more information on safety measures they believe is needed.

Foreigners have until May 23 to submit the questionnaire.