Taiwan births hit record monthly low in April: MOI

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The number of births in Taiwan fell to an all-time monthly low in April, while the country's population also declined for the 16th consecutive month, according to the data released by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) on Friday.

The number of newborns in April totaled 8,684, marking a decrease of 704 births compared to March and the lowest monthly figure on record, the MOI said.

The 8,684 births is equivalent to roughly one baby born every five minutes and an annual crude birth rate of 4.52 per 1,000 people, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, 17,205 deaths were recorded in April, resulting in a natural population decrease of 8,521, according to the data.

The MOI data also indicated that with more people moving out of Taiwan than in, the net migration loss stood at 947, bringing the total population decline for the month to 9,468.

After declining for the 16th consecutive month, Taiwan's population stood at 23,365,274 as of the end of April -- down 49,826 from the same time last year, equivalent to an average daily decrease of 136 people

Compared to data from April 2024 by region, Taoyuan reported the highest annual population growth rate at 1.02 percent, followed by Hsinchu County (0.98 percent) and Taichung (0.55 percent).

The sharpest declines were recorded in the outlying counties of Lienchiang (-2.05 percent) and Kinmen (-1.96 percent), as well as in the capital, Taipei (-1.74 percent).

In terms of marriages, 6,520 couples tied the knot in April -- including 167 same-sex marriages -- while 4,334 couples divorced, of which 81 were same-sex.

According to the MOI, the statistics are based on Taiwan's household registration system and include only Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) nationals with household registration.

Individuals without household registration or foreign residents living in Taiwan are not counted in the official population figures, the ministry said.