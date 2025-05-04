Coral spawning turns Penghu waters red

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The sea in a southern coastal area of Penghu took on a faint red color Saturday, as the tiny eggs of coral reefs were released, according to one of the island county's townships.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Cimei Township Office said it received word about the spawning event, near Woniu Bay on Cimei's southernmost tip, from a guesthouse operator on Saturday evening.

The release of coral eggs was the first recorded in Penghu this year and was relatively small in scale, the office said, adding that it expected the phenomenon to peak around Mother's Day on May 11.

In a separate statement, the Penghu Fishery Research Center said that after learning of the event, it hired a local scuba diver to take samples of the eggs for research purposes.

Coral spawning is a seasonal event in Penghu, which typically coincides with the birthday of the sea goddess Mazu, on the 23rd day of the third month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the center said.

Coral spawning events in Penghu can also be seen near Qingwan Lovers' Beach and Chongguang Fishing Harbor in Magong City, near Zhuwan Fishing Harbor in Xiyi Township, and in various parts of Cimei Township, the center said.

Cimei Township is the southernmost island in the Penghu Archipelago. It has an area of around 7 square kilometers and a population of just under 3,900.