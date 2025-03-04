Taiwan headline news
03/04/2025 09:59 AM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: C.C. Wei meets Trump, announces TSMC to invest US$100 billion in U.S. over next four years
@China Times: European summit reaches consensus to provide assistance to Ukraine against Russia
@Liberty Times: Former Taipei Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng found to have NT$8.47 million in deposits he could not account for
@Economic Daily News: TSMC to invest US$100 billion in U.S. over next four years
@Commercial Times: Government-led funds jump into market, helping Taiex recoup part of earlier losses
@Taipei Times: U.S.' China policy offers opportunities: minister
