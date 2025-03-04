Focus Taiwan App
03/04/2025 09:59 AM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: C.C. Wei meets Trump, announces TSMC to invest US$100 billion in U.S. over next four years

@China Times: European summit reaches consensus to provide assistance to Ukraine against Russia

@Liberty Times: Former Taipei Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng found to have NT$8.47 million in deposits he could not account for

@Economic Daily News: TSMC to invest US$100 billion in U.S. over next four years

@Commercial Times: Government-led funds jump into market, helping Taiex recoup part of earlier losses

@Taipei Times: U.S.' China policy offers opportunities: minister

Enditem/ls

