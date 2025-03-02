Civil service agency releases proposed updates to anti-bullying rules

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) An agency responsible for protecting civil servants in Taiwan has formally proposed amendments aimed at tackling workplace bullying in government agencies.

The Civil Service Protection and Training Commission released a 34-page document on its website Thursday detailing its suggested changes to the "Measures for the Safety and Health Protection of Civil Servants."

Among the proposed changes, the procedures for handling workplace bullying complaints would be strengthened, and government agencies would be required to conduct "self-inspections, regular spot checks and special case spot checks" of subordinate agencies, the document said.

In addition, agencies would prioritize funding for "establishing emergency response plans" and other implementation measures.

The proposed amendments also stipulate that anti-bullying investigation teams would be required to complete their investigations and produce a report within two months, although this deadline could be extended by a month if necessary.

Other amendments aim to strengthen protections for complainants, including special provisions for female public servants and "high-risk personnel."

The amendments are currently undergoing a seven-day review period, during which time members of the public may submit their opinions.

After the review period ends, the commission is expected to send the final draft amendments to its supervisory organization, the Examination Yuan, for approval.

Next it will be sent to the Legislative Yuan for lawmakers to consider, in accordance with established protocol.

The strengthening of anti-bullying rules for civil servants follows a number of high-profile cases in recent months.

In November, then-Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊) resigned over her handling of a civil servant's suicide earlier that month.

The incident prompted Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) and President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to separately call for the end of workplace bullying in the civil service.