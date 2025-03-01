Hualien launches travel incentive program for tour group operators

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) Hualien County launched a new incentive program on Saturday to attract more foreign tourists, offering travel agencies up to NT$4,000 (US$127) per person for organizing group tours for foreign nationals to the eastern Taiwan county.

Under the program, which will run through Nov. 30, 2025, travel agencies can apply for cash rewards if they bring tour groups of at least 12 foreign visitors to Hualien.

The incentives are based on the length of stay -- NT$2,000 per person for two nights, NT$3,000 per person for three nights, and NT$4,000 per person for four nights.

To qualify, tours must also include at least one designated "eco-friendly activity," such as staying at a certified green hotel, dining at an eco-friendly restaurant, or visiting an environmental education site like Liyu Lake or the Chihnan Nature Center (池南自然教育中心).

Hualien tourism chief Yu Ming-hsun (余明勲) said the initiative was designed to align with the global trend of sustainable tourism, encouraging visitors to experience Hualien while promoting low-carbon and eco-friendly travel.

For more information, go to https://hltrip.tw/agency/rule.php