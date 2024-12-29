Focus Taiwan App
Charity calls for donations to buy food for financially disadvantaged

12/29/2024 05:14 PM
Photo courtesy of Zenan Homeless Social Welfare Foundation Dec. 29, 2024
Photo courtesy of Zenan Homeless Social Welfare Foundation Dec. 29, 2024

Taipei, Dec. 29 (CNA) An annual fundraising campaign launched by a Taipei-based charity to solicit allowances and provide food for financially disadvantaged people around Taiwan has only reached 40 percent of its goal this year.

In a recent statement, the Zenan Homeless Social Welfare Foundation cited the recent cold spell and expressed concern about poverty-stricken people starving due to the campaign raising insufficient funding.

The foundation plans to hand "gift packages" -- supplies of food -- and "red envelopes" to homeless people, single mothers, destitute seniors, and students from financially disadvantaged families across the country from Jan. 13-24 ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Jan. 25.

Each "gift package" is NT$800 (US$24.37), and each "red envelope" is NT$600, the foundation said, calling on the public to support the campaign.

People can make donations on the foundation's website (https://reurl.cc/Eg6enm), call (02)2836-1600, ext. 293, or by a postal transfer to Zenan Homeless Social Welfare Foundation's (人安基金會) account 19695227.

(By Chen Chieh-ling and Sean Lin)

Enditem/AW

A lantern-like sign is illuminated at one of the 20 locations providing temporary lodging for homeless people during the winter. Photo courtesy of Zenan Homeless Social Welfare Foundation
A lantern-like sign is illuminated at one of the 20 locations providing temporary lodging for homeless people during the winter. Photo courtesy of Zenan Homeless Social Welfare Foundation
