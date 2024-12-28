Taitung star-watching campaign wins Spark Design Awards

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 28 (CNA) Taitung County's star-watching campaign clinched the top honor at the 2024 Spark Design Awards, marking the third consecutive year the county has gained international acclaim for the event, according to a press release from Taitung County government on Saturday.

"Starry Taitung," organized by the Taitung County government since 2018, was one of only five winners to receive the Platinum Award in a global competition that featured over 200 entries advancing to the second-round review, according to the winners list announced on Dec. 7.

The campaign also secured its place as the sole Platinum winner in the "Experience" category, recognized for enhancing user experience across all stages, from development and design to marketing and service, the U.S.-based awards said.

Held annually between May and September, the free, expertly guided events take participants to various townships such as Guanshan, Dawu, Donghe, Beinan, Orchid Island and Green Island, with some sessions also featuring vibrant starlit bazaars and live music performances, the county government said.

In addition to the Spark Design Awards, "Starry Taitung" has also garnered other international accolades, including the London Design Award in 2022 and the Asia Design Prize in 2023, the county government said.