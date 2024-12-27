To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Temperatures in Taiwan could fall to 7°C over the weekend: CWA

Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) Some areas around Taiwan, including in the southern half of the island, could see temperatures drop to as low as 7 degrees Celsius early Sunday morning, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast.

A strong continental cold air mass coupled with the effect of radiation cooling will bring the cold weather to several northern cities and counties and could even affect areas as far south as Tainan City early Sunday, the CWA predicted Wednesday.

Before then, the cities and counties of Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli and Yilan could see temperatures fall below 10 degrees from Friday afternoon to Saturday night, according to cold surge advisories issued by the weather agency.

The weather across Taiwan is forecast to remain chilly and dry on Saturday, with lows of 11-13 degrees forecast for the north, 15 degrees for the southeast, and 11-14 degrees for Taiwan's outlying islands of Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu.

The cold air mass is expected to weaken later Sunday, although the cool weather will persist around Taiwan through Monday, the CWA said.

Due to the strengthening of northeasterly winds, temperatures will again drop slightly on New Year's Eve, bringing lows of 13-14 degrees in the north and northeast and 15-17 degrees elsewhere, it forecast.

Despite the cold weather, sunshine is forecast in the western half of Taiwan on the first day of the New Year, although brief showers could also be experienced in mountainous areas of Greater Taipei and coastal areas of Keelung in the northeast, the CWA said.