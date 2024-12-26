McDonald's fined NT$1 million over handling of sexual assault case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) Taipei's Department of Labor has ordered McDonald's to pay a fine of NT$1 million (US$30,535) for violating gender equality laws in relation to a recent high-profile case of alleged sexual assault by a supervisor at the fast-food restaurant of a teenager who later committed suicide.

According to a news release from the city's labor department on Wednesday, the company violated Article 13-2 of the Gender Equality in Employment Act, which mandates that employees must take "immediate and effective corrective and remedial measures" in instances where the employer "becomes aware of a situation involving sexual harassment."

The department said McDonald's failed to "provide or refer the complainant to counseling, medical or psychological counseling, social welfare resources, and other necessary services" as stipulated in the act.

As a result, the city government said it had levied a fine of NT$1 million according to Article 38-1 on the multinational fast-food company -- the maximum fine allowable for the offense in the law.

The fine was announced just one day after the company submitted its investigation report to the city's labor department on Tuesday after it was ordered to do so.

The case relates to a 17-year-old former employee who killed herself after being coerced into sex by her supervisor over a year-long period, according to the girl's mother in a social media post that has attracted significant media attention in recent days.

The fast-food company said on Tuesday that it dismissed the employee in May following the girl's sexual harassment complaint in March.

On Wednesday, Labor Minister Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) said at a press conference that his department had "a very clear stance on the issue" and that the firing of the supervisor did not mean the end of the matter.

The case was referred to prosecutors in May, Taipei police said on Wednesday.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines in Taiwan for help.