12/25/2024 10:32 AM
CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: DPP lawmakers vote against justice nominee Liu Ching-yi; Legislative Yuan rejects all seven nominations

@China Times: With threats of party discipline penalty, green camp rejects Liu Ching-yi's nomination

@Liberty Times: Presidential Office, Cabinet plans three countermeasures to rejection of justice nominees by blue, white camps

@Economic Daily News: Legislature scheduled to conduct 3rd reading of bill to extend transaction tax cut for day trading Friday

@Commercial Times: Goldman Sachs lists top 10 tech trends, with AI in focus

@Taipei Times: All 7 of Lai's judicial nominees rejectedEnditem/ls

