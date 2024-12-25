Taiwan headline news
Taipei, Dec. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: DPP lawmakers vote against justice nominee Liu Ching-yi; Legislative Yuan rejects all seven nominations
@China Times: With threats of party discipline penalty, green camp rejects Liu Ching-yi's nomination
@Liberty Times: Presidential Office, Cabinet plans three countermeasures to rejection of justice nominees by blue, white camps
@Economic Daily News: Legislature scheduled to conduct 3rd reading of bill to extend transaction tax cut for day trading Friday
@Commercial Times: Goldman Sachs lists top 10 tech trends, with AI in focus
@Taipei Times: All 7 of Lai's judicial nominees rejectedEnditem/ls
