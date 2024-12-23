Focus Taiwan App
12/23/2024 10:07 AM
Taipei, Dec. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Blue camp blasts Presidential Office for launching scorched-earth war by seeking remedies to 3 newly passed major law amendments

@China Times: Ker Chien-ming reveals DPP's bottom line: Presidential Office will come up with countermeasures to 3 newly amended laws after Lunar New Year holiday

@Liberty Times: Judicial Reform Foundation criticizes blue, white camps for relentlessly and thoughtlessly raising threshold for Constitutional Court adjudication

@Economic Daily News: Three signals will show it's time for Taiwan stock market to bounce back from heavy losses

@Commercial Times: Nvidia plans to set up overseas headquarters in Taiwan

@Taipei Times: Taiwan a major world issue: Trump

