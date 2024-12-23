Taiwan headline news
Taipei, Dec. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Blue camp blasts Presidential Office for launching scorched-earth war by seeking remedies to 3 newly passed major law amendments
@China Times: Ker Chien-ming reveals DPP's bottom line: Presidential Office will come up with countermeasures to 3 newly amended laws after Lunar New Year holiday
@Liberty Times: Judicial Reform Foundation criticizes blue, white camps for relentlessly and thoughtlessly raising threshold for Constitutional Court adjudication
@Economic Daily News: Three signals will show it's time for Taiwan stock market to bounce back from heavy losses
@Commercial Times: Nvidia plans to set up overseas headquarters in Taiwan
@Taipei Times: Taiwan a major world issue: Trump
- Society
2 acquitted of endangering flights with drone near Taoyuan Airport12/23/2024 12:53 PM
- Business
Taiwan plans to raise duty-free limit for alcohol to 1.5 liters: MOF12/23/2024 12:38 PM
- Society
Low of 7.3°C recorded Monday in Sanwan amid cold, wet weather12/23/2024 10:54 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading12/23/2024 10:12 AM
- Society
