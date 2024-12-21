Taiwan headline news
12/21/2024 11:34 AM
Taipei, Dec. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Legislature erupts in brawls over contentious amendments; KMT criticizes Executive Yuan for encouraging violence
@China Times: Amendments on election and recall, Constitutional Court procedure, and government revenue and expenditure acts pass Legislature
@Liberty Times: KMT, TPP jointly push through contentious legislation
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks supported by government-led funds to end above 120-day moving average
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks attract buying from local investors
@Taipei Times: KMT, TPP pass controversial changes
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/21/2024 11:34 AM
- Politics
Ex-justice ministry personnel department head dismissed for bullying12/20/2024 10:06 PM
- Politics
Measures raising bar for Constitutional Court rulings clear Legislature12/20/2024 09:30 PM
- Business
Taiwan's export orders grow for 9th straight month12/20/2024 09:19 PM