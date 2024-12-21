To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislature erupts in brawls over contentious amendments; KMT criticizes Executive Yuan for encouraging violence

@China Times: Amendments on election and recall, Constitutional Court procedure, and government revenue and expenditure acts pass Legislature

@Liberty Times: KMT, TPP jointly push through contentious legislation

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks supported by government-led funds to end above 120-day moving average

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks attract buying from local investors

@Taipei Times: KMT, TPP pass controversial changes

Enditem/cs