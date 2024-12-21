Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

12/21/2024 11:34 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislature erupts in brawls over contentious amendments; KMT criticizes Executive Yuan for encouraging violence

@China Times: Amendments on election and recall, Constitutional Court procedure, and government revenue and expenditure acts pass Legislature

@Liberty Times: KMT, TPP jointly push through contentious legislation

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks supported by government-led funds to end above 120-day moving average

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks attract buying from local investors

@Taipei Times: KMT, TPP pass controversial changes

Enditem/cs

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    108