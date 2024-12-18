Tainan preschool teacher under investigation for alleged child abuse

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) The Tainan Bureau of Education is investigating allegations that a teacher at a private preschool in the city's Yongkang District physically abused at least seven children, the agency said Wednesday.

The allegations against the teacher, surnamed Huang (黃), were made public at a press conference, at which Tainan City Councilor Lin Yen-zhu (林燕祝) was joined by three of the victims' parents.

One of the parents, surnamed Chung (鐘), said her 2-year-old daughter had told her she had been hit by her teacher, while gesturing to show how she had been struck in the head.

After the preschool refused to let her view its surveillance video footage, she contacted the city councilor for help, Chung said.

With Lin's help, the parents were able to obtain 15 days of surveillance video, which according to Lin showed seven children being hit or otherwise abused by Huang, often on a daily basis.

The mother of a pair of twins at the school, surnamed Tseng (曾), said the footage showed her daughter being hit on the head and thrown over the teacher's shoulder onto a bed, while her son had food forced into his mouth after the teacher felt he was eating too slowly.

In response to the allegations, the Tainan Bureau of Education said it had "immediately" launched an investigation after receiving the allegations on Dec. 5, and had hired three outside experts to conduct an investigation.

Although the accused teacher has since been fired by the school, the investigation is continuing based on regulations on the handling of illegal acts by preschool educators, the bureau said.

If the investigative committee determines that Huang's actions constituted a "grave act of improper discipline," it could ban Huang from teaching for life, publish her full name as well as the name of the preschool and its owner, and issue a fine of up to NT$600,000 (US$18,463) to Huang, the bureau said.

The city government will also offer legal assistance to the parents of the victims if they choose to file a criminal complaint, the bureau said.