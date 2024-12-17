Taiwan ex-official based in Brazil found guilty of sexual harassment

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) A former senior official based in an Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) office in Brazil has been found guilty of sexual misconduct by Taiwan's top government supervisory body.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Control Yuan said that Chang Hsi-hsien (張希賢), who served as First Secretary in the OCAC's Culture Center of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, "seriously affected the reputation and image" of the government by sexually harassing one of his female subordinates.

According to the Control Yuan, which oversees the conduct of Taiwan's civil servants, Chang abused his position of authority by "excessively pursuing" the female subordinate between January and June 2023 despite her repeatedly rejecting his advances.

Chang also made false statements about the lower-ranking female civil servant that made her "feel uncomfortable" and created a "hostile, threatening and offensive work environment," the supervisory body said.

After hearing witness testimonies and reviewing documentary evidence, it found that the official's behavior contravened Articles 6 and 7 of the Public Functionary Service Act.

The Control Yuan adopted a proposal to impeach Chang on Dec. 5.

The case will be referred to the Disciplinary Court to determine Chang's punishment, the Control Yuan said.