Taiwan headline news
12/17/2024 10:22 AM
Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Chiang Wan-an: Both sides across Taiwan Strait shoulder heavy responsibility to move forward
@China Times: With twin city forum to kick off Tuesday, two sides of Taiwan Strait bear heavy responsibility to go forward
@Liberty Times: Amid scuffles, amendments to raise recall threshold pass preliminary review
@Economic Daily News: C.C. Wei expects Taiwan suppliers to benefit from development of AI, drones, carbon emission reduction
@Commercial Times: Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus II to use TSMC's 5nm chips
@Taipei Times: TSMC touts multifunctional robots
Enditem/ls
