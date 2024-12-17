Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

12/17/2024 10:22 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Chiang Wan-an: Both sides across Taiwan Strait shoulder heavy responsibility to move forward

@China Times: With twin city forum to kick off Tuesday, two sides of Taiwan Strait bear heavy responsibility to go forward

@Liberty Times: Amid scuffles, amendments to raise recall threshold pass preliminary review

@Economic Daily News: C.C. Wei expects Taiwan suppliers to benefit from development of AI, drones, carbon emission reduction

@Commercial Times: Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus II to use TSMC's 5nm chips

@Taipei Times: TSMC touts multifunctional robots

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    27