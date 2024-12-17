To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Chiang Wan-an: Both sides across Taiwan Strait shoulder heavy responsibility to move forward

@China Times: With twin city forum to kick off Tuesday, two sides of Taiwan Strait bear heavy responsibility to go forward

@Liberty Times: Amid scuffles, amendments to raise recall threshold pass preliminary review

@Economic Daily News: C.C. Wei expects Taiwan suppliers to benefit from development of AI, drones, carbon emission reduction

@Commercial Times: Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus II to use TSMC's 5nm chips

@Taipei Times: TSMC touts multifunctional robots

Enditem/ls