First snow of winter falls on Taiwan's highest mountain Yushan

12/16/2024 05:04 PM
Photo courtesy of Central Weather Administration Dec. 16, 2024
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's tallest peak Yushan (Mt. Jade) on Monday saw the first snow of the 2024 winter season, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The Yushan Weather Station, located on the northern peak of the central Taiwanese mountain, observed a brief snowfall between 3:05 p.m. and 3:06 p.m. and again at 3:30 p.m., the CWA reported.

The administration added that most of Taiwan experienced high moisture levels despite the weakening of a cold air mass on Monday morning.

These conditions caused mountains above 3,000 meters to ice up with rime covering vegetation.

Meanwhile, areas including the northern coast of Keelung City, the eastern half of the island and western mountainous areas and Penghu Islands experienced sporadic rain on Monday due to this moisture, the CWA said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and James Lo)

Enditem/JT

