Taiwan headline news
12/16/2024 10:11 AM
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: South Korea's opposition proposes power sharing, establishment of a national policy consultation mechanism
@China Times: World's most powerful tank: First shipment of M1A2Ts arrives in Taiwan
Liberty Times: Army's new powerhouse: M1A2T tanks arrive in Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Sudden surge in TSMC orders driven by geopolitics
@Commercial Times: Foreign investors favor 16 stocks as New Year picks
@Taipei Times: MODA eyes balloons to bolster Internet
