Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

12/16/2024 10:11 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: South Korea's opposition proposes power sharing, establishment of a national policy consultation mechanism

@China Times: World's most powerful tank: First shipment of M1A2Ts arrives in Taiwan

Liberty Times: Army's new powerhouse: M1A2T tanks arrive in Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Sudden surge in TSMC orders driven by geopolitics

@Commercial Times: Foreign investors favor 16 stocks as New Year picks

@Taipei Times: MODA eyes balloons to bolster Internet

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    106