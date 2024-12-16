To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: South Korea's opposition proposes power sharing, establishment of a national policy consultation mechanism

@China Times: World's most powerful tank: First shipment of M1A2Ts arrives in Taiwan

Liberty Times: Army's new powerhouse: M1A2T tanks arrive in Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Sudden surge in TSMC orders driven by geopolitics

@Commercial Times: Foreign investors favor 16 stocks as New Year picks

@Taipei Times: MODA eyes balloons to bolster Internet

Enditem/kb