Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

CWA maps out best locations for viewing first sunrise of 2025

12/11/2024 05:38 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A sunrise emerges over Alishan in this CNA file photo.
A sunrise emerges over Alishan in this CNA file photo.

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The first rays of sunlight in Taiwan in 2025 will be seen in Kenting on the island's southern tip, while the last sunset of 2024 will be seen at Qigu Lagoon on the coast of Tainan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The first sunrise of 2025 in the country will occur at 6:34 a.m. on New Year's Day on Orchid Island off the coast of Taitung County, while the first sunrise on Taiwan proper will occur in the Kenting Long Keng Ecological Reserve at 6:35 a.m., the CWA said.

In northern Taiwan, the New Year's Day sunrise over Keelung Islet can be best viewed from along the Tiaoshi (跳石) coast in New Taipei's Jinshan District, while Waiao Beach in Yilan County's Toucheng Township is the ideal spot to watch the sunrise over Turtle Island (Gueishan Island).

In the south, the sunrise over Taitung County's Green Island can be seen from the Jialulan Recreation Area in Taitung, just north of Fugang Fishing Harbor, while the best location to see the sunrise over Orchid Island will be from Dawu Coast Park.

Meanwhile, the last sunset of 2024 on Taiwan proper will be at 5:25 p.m. at Qigu Lagoon, and the last sunset on Taiwan's outlying islands will come at 5:30 p.m. on Lieyu Island in Kinmen County, just off China's southeastern coast, according to CWA data.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    27