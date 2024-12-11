CWA maps out best locations for viewing first sunrise of 2025

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The first rays of sunlight in Taiwan in 2025 will be seen in Kenting on the island's southern tip, while the last sunset of 2024 will be seen at Qigu Lagoon on the coast of Tainan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The first sunrise of 2025 in the country will occur at 6:34 a.m. on New Year's Day on Orchid Island off the coast of Taitung County, while the first sunrise on Taiwan proper will occur in the Kenting Long Keng Ecological Reserve at 6:35 a.m., the CWA said.

In northern Taiwan, the New Year's Day sunrise over Keelung Islet can be best viewed from along the Tiaoshi (跳石) coast in New Taipei's Jinshan District, while Waiao Beach in Yilan County's Toucheng Township is the ideal spot to watch the sunrise over Turtle Island (Gueishan Island).

In the south, the sunrise over Taitung County's Green Island can be seen from the Jialulan Recreation Area in Taitung, just north of Fugang Fishing Harbor, while the best location to see the sunrise over Orchid Island will be from Dawu Coast Park.

Meanwhile, the last sunset of 2024 on Taiwan proper will be at 5:25 p.m. at Qigu Lagoon, and the last sunset on Taiwan's outlying islands will come at 5:30 p.m. on Lieyu Island in Kinmen County, just off China's southeastern coast, according to CWA data.