Ex-labor official involved in suicide controversy accused of corruption

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) New Taipei prosecutors requested the district court on Wednesday detain and hold incommunicado Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容), the former Ministry of Labor (MOL) official fired for workplace bullying, on suspicion of embezzling public funds.

The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office and the Investigation Bureau, under the Ministry of Justice, conducted searches on Tuesday at 22 locations, including the northern branch of the Workforce Development Agency under the MOL, as well as Hsieh's residence, offices, and the homes of related individuals.

On early Wednesday morning, the prosecutors' office filed for the court's permission to detain Hsieh on suspicion of corruption.

They also brought in 22 others for questioning over possible breaches of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Of those, prosecutors listed 12 as suspects and released them on bails ranging from NT$30,000 (US$922) to NT$180,000. The rest were released as witnesses without charge.

The investigation follows the suicide of a 39-year-old civil servant from the Workforce Development Agency, allegedly due to workplace bullying by Hsieh, which resulted in her dismissal on Nov. 20.

Separately, Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平) of the Kuomintang filed charges against Hsieh for negligent homicide with the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Nov 21.

Four days later, Chung added charges against former Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) and Hsieh for misusing public funds, including the Employment Stabilization Fund and special expenses, for personal purposes such as purchasing private gifts and organizing a concert.

The corruption case against Hsieh was transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office following approval by the High Prosecutors Office.

According to sources familiar with the case, the New Taipei prosecutors' investigation focuses on issues related to suspected breaches of the Anti-Corruption Act, specifically office renovations and purchasing gifts. The negligent homicide allegations are being handled separately.

The New Taipei prosecutors' office explained that due to the severity of the charges, which carry a minimum prison sentence of five years, there are significant grounds to believe that Hsieh might attempt to flee, falsify evidence, or collude with witnesses.

As a result, the office said it was necessary to detain Hsieh and hold her incommunicado, noting that the request for Hsieh's detention was filed to the court at around 6 a.m.

Hsieh was transferred to the New Taipei prosecutors' office for questioning around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. At the time, she remained silent when confronted by the media.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines in Taiwan for counseling or assistance.