Supreme Court upholds ruling in Taichung fatal injury case

Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The Supreme Court has upheld the jail terms of four fraudsters in Taichung who unlawfully detained and assaulted a man resulting in his death.

According to court documents, the victim, a man identified by his surname Lin (林) handed over his bank account and password information to the Taichung-based fraud group on Dec. 6, 2022.

The next day, Lin was unlawfully detained by the defendants Liu (劉), Cheng (鄭), Jen (任) and Huang (黃) at the gang's base in Taichung's Beitun District.

Huang, Cheng and a juvenile surnamed Yang (楊) covered Lin's mouth, handcuffed him and placed shackles on his feet, the court heard.

Liu and Jen, apparently dissatisfied with their captive's lack of cooperation, beat Lin on his head with handcuffs and a stick, and stomped on his head.

Lin later died from injuries suffered in the attack, and his body was dumped at a cemetery, according to the Supreme Court.

In an earlier ruling on Feb. 1, 2024, the Taichung District Court held the view that when the gang discovered that Lin was not breathing and had no heartbeat, they asked Yang to administer first aid to Lin, indicating that they did not intend to kill him.

Based on this, the four were sentenced to jail terms ranging from 10 years and six months to 16 years and six months for causing serious physical injury resulting in death.

Prosecutors filed an appeal, asserting that the gang had an "indirect intention" to kill Lin. The defendants also appealed the verdict, seeking lighter sentences.

The High Court's Taichung Branch upheld the original decision by the lower court on Aug. 13, 2024.

After further appeals by prosecutors and defendants, the Supreme Court also upheld the original verdict on Dec. 4. This decision is final.