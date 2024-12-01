To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) Starlux Airlines, Taiwan's newest international carrier, will launch direct flights between Taichung and Okinawa in Japan starting Monday, Taichung City Government announced Sunday.

The route will utilize an A321neo aircraft with 188 seats, creating new international tourism opportunities for Taichung, while serving 7.3 million central Taiwan residents and travelers from Japan, the city government said in a news release.

According to Starlux, it will operate four round-trip flights weekly, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flights to Okinawa will depart from Taichung at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at Naha Airport at 3 p.m. (local time), while return flights will leave at 4 p.m. (local time) and land in Taichung at 4:50 p.m., the airline said.

Currently, Starlux operates flights from Taichung to Macau, Takamatsu in Japan, and Da Nang and Phu Quoc in Vietnam.