Temperature across northern Taiwan set to drop below 10 degrees before Saturday

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) Following the arrival of a continental cold air mass over Taiwan, regions north of Miaoli County are likely to see temperature lows drop below 10 degrees Celsius before Saturday daytime, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

CWA forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) told CNA that northern Taiwan will be chilly throughout the day on Friday, with highs not exceeding 20 degrees.

Meanwhile, central and southern areas could see significant day-night temperature differences, with nighttime lows dropping to 12 degrees in central Taiwan and hovering at 14 degrees in southern Taiwan, Chang said.

Daytime highs are forecast to reach 22 degrees in central Taiwan and 24 degrees in the south.

After Saturday daytime through Monday, temperatures across Taiwan are forecast to gradually rebound, with a large day-night temperature difference in the western half of the country, Chang said.

The mercury will drop to 13-16 degrees at night time, while reaching 24-25 degrees in northern Taiwan and even 26-27 degrees during the day in central and southern areas, according to Chang.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast across the country through Sunday, except for scattered showers in eastern Taiwan, Chang said.

On Monday, the Keelung north coast, Greater Taipei area and eastern half of Taiwan may see sporadic showers, he added.

From Tuesday to Thursday, seasonal northeasterly winds will bring sporadic showers to northern and eastern areas, Chang said.

Another wave of seasonal northeasterly winds is forecast to strengthen on Dec. 6, but further observations are required to determine its impact, he added.