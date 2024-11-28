Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Decisions on Taiwan, China's CPTPP membership reportedly to be put off

@China Times: China's Olympic gold medalists visit Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Survey shows older people more vulnerable to online influence

@Economic Daily News: Ramaswamy threatens review of Biden's microchip funding spree

@Commercial Times: U.S. expected to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points next month

@Taipei Times: Taiwan thanks ministers at G7

