Taiwan headline news
11/25/2024 10:49 AM
Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan beats Japan, wins WBSC Premier12
@China Times: Taiwan beats Japan in WBSC Premier12 final
@Liberty Times: Taiwan beats Japan to win WBSC Premier12
@Economic Daily News: Taiex shows signs of uptrend
@Commercial Times: Foreign brokerages upbeat about Nvidia's sales prospects
@Taipei Times: Defend Ukraine for democracy: Tsai
