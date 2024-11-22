Taiwan headline news
11/22/2024 10:42 AM
Taipei, Nov. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Premier issues three orders to prevent bullying
@China Times: KMT lawmakers plan to hold hearing on bullying suicide case
@Liberty Times: Youth overseas program to start in January
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia's Q3 financial results beat expectations
@Commercial Times: NDC says Taiwan's GDP growth could top 4% this year
@Taipei Times: Funding for foreign internships passes
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.55%11/22/2024 01:49 PM
- Politics
Premier accepts labor minister's resignation over bullying suicide11/22/2024 01:29 PM
- Society
Homeward Bound: One woman's search for her roots in Taiwan11/22/2024 01:23 PM
- Politics
Official mum on possible U.S. transit during Lai's South Pacific trip11/22/2024 01:07 PM
- Politics
Ex-President Tsai urges Taiwan compatriots in Canada to help CPTPP bid11/22/2024 11:50 AM