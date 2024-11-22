Focus Taiwan App
11/22/2024 10:42 AM
Taipei, Nov. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier issues three orders to prevent bullying

@China Times: KMT lawmakers plan to hold hearing on bullying suicide case

@Liberty Times: Youth overseas program to start in January

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia's Q3 financial results beat expectations

@Commercial Times: NDC says Taiwan's GDP growth could top 4% this year

@Taipei Times: Funding for foreign internships passes

