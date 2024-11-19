4 indicted over buying signatures for Terry Gou's presidential campaign

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) Changhua prosecutors have indicted two men and two women for allegedly buying signatures to support Foxconn founder Terry Gou's (郭台銘) efforts to get on the ballot in Taiwan's 2024 presidential election.

The four were charged with violating the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act during Guo's independent campaign for endorsement, as he was not affiliated with any major political party.

Guo needed at least 289,677 signatures to qualify for the presidential race, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The accused include a 60-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃), a secretary of the Changhua County Council; a 55-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), president of a local farmers' association; Chang's wife, surnamed Tsai (蔡); and a female staff member of the association's Tsao Gang branch, surnamed Chen (陳).

According to the indictment, Huang texted Chang on Sept. 12, informing him that Gou's endorsement campaign would begin on Sept. 19 and offering payment for every 100 signatures collected, asking for Chang's assistance, with Chang agreeing to help.

Chang, Tsai, and Chen then collected 10 signatures and paid between NT$300 (US$9.25) and NT$350 per signature, prosecutors allege.

Following a tip-off, police launched an investigation and, in November, seized the mobile phone Chang used to coordinate with Chen on the alleged signature buying.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that the case is being treated as a collective offense involving promises of "things of value" in exchange for signatures.

Meanwhile, the Changhua County Council issued a statement expressing regret over Huang's indictment. The council emphasized its respect for the judicial system as an independent and impartial body and committed to further educating its personnel.

Since January, more than 20 individuals have been indicted in connection with signature buying for Gou, including Pingtung County Council Speaker Chou Tien-lun (周典論).

In late August, the Pingtung District Court sentenced Chou to four years in prison and revoked his civil rights for spending NT$5 million on signature buying. Chou has appealed the ruling.

Gou, who announced veteran singer-actress Tammy Lai (賴佩霞) as his running mate in mid-September, officially qualified for the presidential election in November with 902,389 valid signatures. However, he withdrew from the race on Nov. 24.