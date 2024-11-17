To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Temperatures in the north could drop to 16 degrees next week: CWA

Taipei, Nov. 17 (CNA) Temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan could drop to as low as 16 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday due to monsoon effects, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

The mercury in low-lying areas on those two days could drop to 18-19 degrees, and as low as 16-17 degrees in open coastal areas or areas near mountains, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) said.

Temperatures are expected to rebound on Wednesday, with lows of 20-21 degrees in the north and northeast, according to the CWA.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon and the periphery of Typhoon Man-yi are expected to bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan next week, especially to mountainous areas in greater Taipei, Keelung North Coast and northeastern Taiwan, Chang said.