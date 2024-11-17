To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei Zoo to sue man who climbed over railing to tease, feed hyenas

Taipei, Nov. 17 (CNA) The Taipei Zoo said Saturday that it would pursue legal action against a man who was filmed climbing over a railing to tease and feed spotted hyenas in their enclosure earlier that day.

In videos uploaded to social media Saturday, a man can be seen climbing over a protective railing and approaching a ledge above the zoo's spotted hyena enclosure, before dropping unidentified objects down to two of the animals.

Image taken from threads.net

As of Sunday morning, the post had attracted nearly 5,000 comments, including many calling for the man to face consequences.

In a press release issued Saturday night, the Taipei Zoo condemned the man's actions as "extremely inappropriate and even illegal."

In addition to monitoring the hyenas' health, the zoo will collect evidence provided by the public as well as its own surveillance video footage so that the man can be investigated and dealt with according to the law, the statement said.

Specifically, the zoo said it would ask its lawyers examine whether the man's actions violated laws relating to public order or animal protection.