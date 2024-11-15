Taiwan headline news
11/15/2024 10:24 AM
Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump's Cabinet picks raise controversy
@China Times: NSB chief says America First, containing China focuses of Trump's new government
@Liberty Times: Prosecutors seize bank account in investigation of Ko's political donation case
@Economic Daily News: Net profits of TWSE-listed, OTC companies top NT$1 trillion in Q3
@Commercial Times: Net profits of TWSE-listed, OTC companies top NT$1 trillion in Q3
@Taipei Times: Plans to combat drugs enter new stage
Enditem/ls
