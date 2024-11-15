To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump's Cabinet picks raise controversy

@China Times: NSB chief says America First, containing China focuses of Trump's new government

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors seize bank account in investigation of Ko's political donation case

@Economic Daily News: Net profits of TWSE-listed, OTC companies top NT$1 trillion in Q3

@Taipei Times: Plans to combat drugs enter new stage

