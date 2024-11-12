Cause of Indonesian detainee's death under investigation: NIA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) Prosecutors are investigating the cause of death of an Indonesian woman who was found dead at the National Immigration Agency's (NIA) detention center in Yilan County on Monday.

The detainee was discovered in her bed without vital signs on Monday morning by her roommate, who promptly alerted detention center staff to seek medical assistance, the NIA said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The agency added that the detainee was rushed to a hospital, but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

The NIA said that the detention center requested a medical certificate from the hospital, but refuted local media reports that it had asked the hospital to issue a certificate claiming the woman died of natural causes.

The detention center followed standard procedures, notifying police and prosecutors to conduct an investigation, the NIA said.

On Tuesday, the detention center declined to provide CNA with any personal details about the deceased, including her age, saying that the NIA would offer further details later in the day.

Detainees at NIA detention centers are primarily migrant workers who have overstayed in Taiwan or individuals who have lost contact with their employers or other connections.

According to the NIA's statement, the female detainee entered the Yilan detention center on Oct. 21 and began displaying symptoms including coughing on Nov. 7. She was taken to a doctor that day, and the center continued to monitor her condition until Monday.

The NIA noted that the detention center arranges weekly doctor visits for regular check-ups and organizes external medical treatment as necessary in cases of emergency injuries or illnesses. It emphasized that the center handled this case in compliance with relevant regulations.

Expressing condolences over the woman's death, the NIA said that the detention center promptly informed the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei to contact her family and will assist in funeral matters.